Chatham-Kent OPP are reminding the public that there is an alcohol ban in effect at Rondeau and Wheatley Provincial Parks.

The alcohol ban began on May 12 and will continue through the Victoria Day long weekend until May 21.

Chatham-Kent OPP and Ontario Parks officials are enforcing a "zero tolerance" policy for those who are caught with alcohol.

Anyone found with alcohol within the parks may face charges under the Liquor Licence Act, Trespass to Property Act or Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act, and a park eviction without being able to re-enter any provincial park for 72 hours.

"The Ontario Provincial Police will be using all available resources, including our aircraft and personnel over the Victoria Day weekend to crack down on aggressive and distracted drivers, those who drink and drive and those who fail to buckle up, on both our highways and in our provincial parks," says Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment Commander, Staff Sgt. Dean Croker.

The registered owner of a campsite in a provincial park is liable for any violations that occur on that site, regardless of whether they are occupying it or not.

Park wardens have the same authority as the Ontario Provincial Police to lay charges while working within the park.

Campers are barred from bringing alcoholic beverages into a number of other parks including Turkey Point, Sauble Falls, and Pinery.

A full list of the campgrounds included in the ban can be found on the Ontario Parks website.