NEWS -- The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven't played in years, during a tour that includes a stop in Detroit.

The Rolling Stones will be at Ford Field in Detroit on June 10. The last time they performed in the area was at Comerica Park in 2015.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently including Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver.

The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York. The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 14. Fans can also pre-register for tickets. Additional details have been posted at the band's website.

The Stones' tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.

With files from CTV Windsor.