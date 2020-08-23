WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its first death related to COVID-19 in almost a month.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers. WECHU did not release details of the new death on Sunday.

The last time a death was reported in the region was on July 29.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has increased to seven on Sunday.

The local health unit says all seven new cases are at a retirement home.

The total number of cases in the region has reached 2,466, including 2,292 resolved cases.

Two retirement homes are dealing with an outbreak. New Beginnings in Leamington has 14 residents and four staff members with the virus while Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff with COVID-19.

There are also two agricultural workplaces with an outbreak in Leamington.