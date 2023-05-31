Rodney man arrested with stolen vehicle

Police in Chatham have arrested a man in a stolen vehicle.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Howard Road near Selton Line in Howard Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was parked on the side of the road and had no plates attached and when they arrived, they found the man putting fuel in the vehicle.

It was confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen from Bentpath Line and the man was arrested.

It was later found he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from OPP in Elgin County and bound by conditions of release with Chatham-Kent Police, London Police, OPP, which included a curfew.

The 31-year-old man from Rodney was charged with possessing stolen property and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.