WINDSOR – Two Windsor men have been charged after police say they stole a vehicle at knife-point and crashed into a police cruiser while trying to evade officers.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred On Tuesday on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

Police learned that a man was robbed at knife-point and his vehicle, a black Dodge Journey, was stolen.

After investigating, officers believe that three men were involved in the robbery and theft of the vehicle. Suspect and vehicle descriptions were obtained and a broadcast of all the information was completed for officers.

Officers say the robbery likely took place near Hawthorne Road and Lauzon Road.

The victim and at least one suspect are believed to be known to each other.

At 1:30 p.m., officers from the Target Base Unit saw the stolen SUV travelling on Dougall Avenue, where it subsequently pulled into a parking lot in the 2400 block.

A man matching the description of one robbery suspect left the vehicle and was subsequently arrested without incident.

Officers approached the suspect vehicle on foot. Police say the driver reversed at a high rate of speed, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle and an unmarked police vehicle.

The driver then fled onto Dougall Avenue, striking a marked cruiser as it was heading to the area to assist. The impact caused the suspect vehicle to flip.

The male driver was arrested and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers required transport to hospital for injuries.

David Loiselle, 32, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Sakriye Hirsi, 25, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, taking a vehicle without consent.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit are continuing their investigation and are seeking information in relation to an outstanding suspect involved in the robbery. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a red baseball hat.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Hawthorne Road and Lauzon Road at the time of the incident is encouraged to contact police. Investigators are also seeking any surveillance footage from the general area that may have captured the robbery incident.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.