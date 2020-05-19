WINDSOR, ONT. -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Detroit Field Office reports it has seized nearly 3,000 pounds of illicit drugs and 12 guns since the implementation of essential travel in late March.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel as the result of current health and safety concerns associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.

From March 21 to May 16, CBP officers across multiple ports of entry under the purview of the Detroit office seized 2,856 pounds of marijuana, 87 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of Fentanyl, and 12 guns.

Ports of entry in Michigan include Detroit Metropolitan Airport, The Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

“The state of the global health environment and the influence on national security is dynamic in nature, yet the vigilance, service and integrity of our officers remains unchanged,” said Christopher Perry, director of field operations. “In light of these challenges, the men and women of CBP continue to hold the line against those wishing to exploit the current circumstances to bring contraband into the U.S.”

The border remains open for essential travel and trade only for at least another month.