Robbery suspect sought in west end

    Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery report at a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street on March 12, 2024.
    Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a west end store.

    Police responded to a robbery report at a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street on March 12 at 2:30 p.m.

    Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect concealed several items and attempted to leave the store. When confronted by the loss prevention officer, the suspect threatened him with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

    The loss prevention officer was not physically injured.

    Surveillance video shows that the suspect entered the store with two other males and a young child.

    The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18 years old, 5’10”, with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a red hooded sweatshirt, black hat, dark-coloured jeans, grey Nike running shoes, and a black satchel.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

