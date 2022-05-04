Robbery suspect allegedly forces victim to withdraw funds from ATM, police are investigating

A man was travelling on an e-scooter in Windsor’s west end Sunday when his path was blocked by another man who allegedly stole his cellphone and forced him to withdraw money from a nearby ATM machine, police say.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating the robbery and is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the victim was riding an e-scooter in the area of Cameron Avenue and University Avenue West when the suspect blocked the victims path and stopped him.

The suspect then demanded money, took the victim’s cellphone and coerced him to walk with him to a nearby store in the 900 block of University Ave. W where he forced the victim to withdraw a sum of money from an ATM machine.

After taking the money, the suspect took off on foot northbound on Crawford Ave. toward Riverside Drive.

Police say there were no physical injuries from the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’10”, skinny build, blonde hair with a buzz cut, hunched over, wearing a blue baseball hat, dark coloured zippered hoodie, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area of Cameron Ave. and University Ave. W and in the area of the 900 block of University Ave. W, to check their footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com