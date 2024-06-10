Road reopens following motorcycle crash at Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection

Windsor police have reopened the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue following a collision involving a motorcycle.

Police put a public notice out at 4:20 p.m. – that the stretch of Wyandotte Street East between Marion and Hall Avenues would be closed until further notice.

Additionally, no through traffic was allowed down Pierre Avenue.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, but the road has reopened.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.