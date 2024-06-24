WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Road reopens after fire and explosions in Merlin

    Crews on scene after an explosion in Merlin, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Crews on scene after an explosion in Merlin, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a fire and explosions in Merlin.

    It happened at Merlin Road at William Street on Monday. Emergency crews are assessing the situation.

    Police say the roads have been reopened.

    For public and emergency responders' safety, police are asking the public to stay away from the area. They are working to contain the situation and ensure everyone's safety.

    Updates will be provided.

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

      Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

