Road closures this weekend as Santa Claus comes to town

The streets of Windsor will be filled with holiday cheer this weekend as the annual Santa Claus parade rolls through.

Transit Windsor is letting residents know there will be a number of road closures Saturday along the parade route.

The following streets will be impacted:

Wyandotte Street between Aylmer Avenue and Walker Road

Aylmer Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and University Avenue East

Assumption Street between Gladstone Avenue and Argyle Road

Devonshire Road between Wyandotte Street and Riverside Drive

The intersection of Walker Road at Wyandotte Street Santa parade map in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Parade Corporation)

As a result of the closures, the Crosstown 2 will be on detour. This detour will be in effect at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and is expected to last until 9 p.m.

Crosstown 2 Eastbound:

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Left on McDougall

Right on University

Left on Aylmer

Right on Riverside

Right on Drouillard

Left on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Crosstown 2 Westbound:

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Right on Drouillard

Left on Riverside

Left on Glengarry

Right on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Residents may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519.944.4111, to help with any questions regarding schedule delays, or contact 311 for assistance.