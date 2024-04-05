Road closures planned during solar eclipse in Essex County

Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.

Police say they are working with community partners to recognize to handle the increase in visitors on Monday, April 8.

“There will be a highly visible police presence to ensure the safety of those in attendance and assist with traffic related issues. Media outlets will be advised of any significant changes,” according to a news release.

OPP and officials with the Municipality of Leamington are urging all vehicle drivers to follow the rules of the road and be patient as you may encounter heavier traffic than a typical day. Operators to be aware of no parking signage and tow away zones.

There will be several road closures set in place to assist with the movement of traffic.

The following road closure will begin at 8 a.m. on April 8:

Seacliff Drive West at Forest Avenue

Seacliff Drive East at Erie Street South

Bruce Avenue at Cherry Lane

Cherry Lane at Robson Road

Donald Avenue at Robson Road

Bruce Avenue at Robson Road

There will also be restricted road access to Point Pelee Drive from Mersea Road D and Mersea Road E. Mersea Road C will also have restrictions at Mersea Road 19.

Access to the Pelee Island Ferry parking lot will be available to valid ticket holders only, however parking spaces are limited. It is recommended to take LT-Go Transit to the Ferry docks and to give yourself plenty of time to board the ferry, more than the usual one-hour time frame.

LT-Go Transit will be operating along regularly scheduled routes.

"As eclipse enthusiasts descend on Essex County, there will be an increase in vehicular traffic, we are asking all drivers to take their time and obey all traffic laws. We want all residents and visitors to enjoy this once in a lifetime spectacle that will occur in our area but also to be safe at the same time," said Inspector Angela Ferguson, Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP.