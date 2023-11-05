Riverside family in mourning, stolen hospital data published, and Belle River business duo makes deal on Dragon’s Den

A Riverside family is mourning the loss of the 16-year-old boy killed in a motorcycle crash, data connected to the hospital cyberattack has been published, and a local mother-son duo cuts a new partner into their pita chip business.

Ameen Fadel, 24, co-owner of Cedar Valley Selections, Inc., seen on Nov. 2, 2023, after his TV appearance on Dragon's Den.

A mother-son duo out of Lakeshore is preparing to cut a new partner into their pita chip business: international business icon Arlene Dickinson.

Ameen Fadel, 24, and mom Surria took their company, Cedar Valley Selections, Inc, up the 401 for a taping of CBC’s Dragon’s Den last spring — sitting on that secret until the episode aired Thursday night.

At the end of their appearance on the show, they walked away with a deal.

The extent of a cyberattack targeting area hospitals remains unknown, leaving patients on edge. Bob Bellacicco has details. \

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospital officials say data connected to a cyberattack has been published.

Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Windsor Regional Hospital, and the shared service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization were recently the victims of a ransomware attack that impacted operations as well as certain patient, employee and professional staff data.

“We have become aware that data connected to the cyber incident has been published. We are reviewing the data to determine its contents,” said a news release on Thursday.

Through a joint statement published by five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their shared IT provider, health officials are warning patients and staff that their data may be published by “the actors responsible.”

The attack caused an outage of some online services at Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital on Oct. 23.

In a release issued that day, TransForm — a non-profit group tasked with overseeing the hospitals’ IT systems — said they were the victim of a cyberattack.

Jamie Poisson holds pictures of her late son Dakota Rivard, who died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 27, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

It’s been a long weekend of looking back at fond memories of Dakota Rivard.

“I will miss our late night chats the most. Dakota and I spoke about everything and he was unapologetically honest,” said Jamie Poisson, mother of 16-year-old Dakota, who died Friday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the E.C. Row Expressway near the Central Avenue Exit.

“We're doing as best as can be expected. It really comes and goes day by day,” said Poisson. “There's just nobody like him. I just don't even know how to articulate just how he could light up a room.”

Stellantis workers in Windsor went on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

After nearly eight hours on the picket lines, Unifor has announced that a tentative agreement has been reached for workers at its Canadian facilities — including the Windsor Assembly Plant.

While more than 3,500 workers hit the picket line Monday just after midnight, the union continued to negotiate in Toronto.

“It’s pretty miserable out (here) but we’re willing to do whatever we have to do to fight for what we want,” picket captain Shawn Bezaire said during the strike. “First strike for me, and probably for most (of the workers) in the facility.”