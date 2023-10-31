Hospitals affected by cyberattack say stolen patient data may be publicized
Through a joint statement published by five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their shared IT provider, health officials are warning patients and staff that their data may be published by “the actors responsible.”
The attack caused an outage of some online services at Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital on Oct. 23.
In a release issued that day, TransForm — a non-profit group tasked with overseeing the hospitals’ IT systems — said they were the victim of a cyberattack.
Since then, affected hospitals have been forced to postpone and reschedule many surgeries and appointments.
In an updated statement issued Tuesday, TransForm said an investigation involving “leading cybersecurity experts” has determined certain patient, employee and professional staff data has been taken and may be released publicly.
“There is the possibility that the actors responsible for this attack may publish some of the stolen data,” TransForm added in its joint statement.
“We continue to investigate to determine the exact data impacted, and any individuals whose data was affected by this cyberattack will be notified in accordance with the law.”
TransForm added it continues to work around the clock to restore systems.
“We expect to have updates related to the restoration of our systems in the upcoming week,” the statement reads.
“We are working closely with law enforcement – including local police departments, Ontario Provincial Police, INTERPOL and FBI – and we have notified all relevant regulatory organizations including the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner.”
Hospitals will continue to contact patients directly in advance of their schedule appointment if they need to be rescheduled, officials said.
They added patients who are not in need of emergency care should instead reach out to their primary care provider or a local clinic.
“We understand the impact this incident is having on members of our community, including patients and our employees and professional staff, and deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” TransForm said.
“We want to thank everyone for their patience during this time.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Jury in Veltman trial dismissed until Wednesday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records
The families of Paul Bernardo's victims want the Supreme Court of Canada to grant them access to the serial killer's parole hearing records.
Two Russian-Canadians charged with allegedly evading sanctions, providing US$10M in electronics to Kremlin
Two Russian-Canadian nationals have been charged in the U.S. with sending millions of dollars in semiconductors, integrated circuits and other dual-use electronics to Russia through Brooklyn front companies.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
-
Crews take down historic broadcast tower as CTV Kitchener prepares to move
As the team here at CTV Kitchener works towards moving to our new location, it’s all hands on deck.
London
-
LPS reminds public to be safe this Halloween as London hits the streets to trick-or-treat
Trick-or-treaters were out and about early in London on Tuesday night.
-
London police topping list of competing interests as council gets set to deliberate budget
Will more police on London city streets lead to reduced crime?
-
Strained ambulance service to be subject of joint advocacy by county and city
Middlesex County officials sounded the alarm about the mounting pressures impacting local ambulance service during a presentation to London city council.
Barrie
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroom
The Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
-
Snowfall in Simcoe County prompts warming centres to prepare for winter season
The snow started in many parts of the region Monday night as warming centres prepare for the winter season.
-
County of Simcoe presents million-dollar cheque to Stevenson Memorial Hospital for renovations
The County of Simcoe provided a million-dollar cheque to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston Tuesday for its redevelopment project.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
-
Parent company defends decision to close Thornloe Cheese as others hope it can be rescued
Operations at Thornloe Cheese needed $10 million in upgrades to keep operating, its parent company said Tuesday in defending the decision to shut down
Ottawa
-
Federal workers still struggling to access benefits after government changes to Canada Life
Della Wilkinson, a retired federal employee, has spent numerous hours on the phone with Canada Life, a frustration shared by many former and current public servants.
-
Ottawa Hospital working to rebuild donated blood stores after transformer fire
The Ottawa Hospital is working to restore its stock of donated blood after Friday's transformer fire at the General Campus led to refrigerators failing.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Toronto
-
'Code Red': Paramedic union says lack of ambulances a near-daily reality in Toronto
Ambulance shortages in Toronto have become a near-daily reality, the city's paramedic union said after issuing a 'Code Red' on Monday.
-
Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records
The families of Paul Bernardo's victims want the Supreme Court of Canada to grant them access to the serial killer's parole hearing records.
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
Montreal
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
-
Community activists throw their support behind Quebec common front union strike
Dozens of community organizations decided it was time for them to speak out against the CAQ government ahead of a massive strike by Quebec's public sector unions on Monday.
-
Olympic skier speaks out against illegal fishing, finds salmon carcass in his mailbox
When Jean-Luc Brassard opened his mailbox a few days ago, he made a gruesome, smelly discovery: the head of a decapitated fish, staring back at him.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Nurse injured in Winnipeg hospital attack files lawsuit against health authorities
The co-worker of a man found not criminally responsible for stabbing her more than a dozen times is suing Manitoba health authorities, alleging staff at a crisis centre failed to protect her from the violence.
-
Manitoba finance minister says fuel tax holiday will be set to start Jan. 1
The Manitoba government is looking to start a fuel-tax holiday for motorists on Jan. 1 and keep it in place for at least six months.
-
Hockey Manitoba to discuss further neck guard mandates in wake of player's death
More mandates regarding the use of neck guards could be a topic Hockey Manitoba discusses further following the death of a former NHLer whose neck was cut during a game in England.
Calgary
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
One person pulled in critical condition from home on fire in southwest Calgary
Flames broke out at a home on Richardson Way on Tuesday, and when firefighters beat back the blaze, they discovered a person inside.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
Edmonton police arrest second suspect in December 2022 homicide, third still at large
The second of three men wanted for the second-degree murder of a man in December is in custody, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday.
-
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
Vancouver
-
Two men shot at outside South Vancouver nightclub, on-fire vehicle found nearby: VPD
Two men were shot at outside a nightclub in South Vancouver early Sunday morning, the Vancouver Police Department said.
-
Vancouver Halloween display highlights housing horror
While most Halloween displays aim to horrify with fiction, Laryssa Gervan's is based on the existential dread that is everyday life for many Vancouverites.
-
Man and woman charged over 3 years after death of 8-year-old in Okanagan
A man and woman have been charged in relation to the death of an eight-year-old boy in B.C.’s Okanagan more than three years ago, Mounties said.