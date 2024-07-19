Riverside Drive West lane restrictions planned at Ouellette

The City of Windsor is letting the public know about lane restrictions on Riverside Drive West.

The construction is planned on Riverside between Ouellette Avenue and Janette Avenue

The road repairs start on Monday, July 22, until Monday, Aug. 5.

Giorgi Construction is doing the work.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.