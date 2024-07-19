WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Riverside Drive West lane restrictions planned at Ouellette

    The intersection of Riverside Drive East and Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., as seen on Oct. 8, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) The intersection of Riverside Drive East and Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., as seen on Oct. 8, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The City of Windsor is letting the public know about lane restrictions on Riverside Drive West.

    The construction is planned on Riverside between Ouellette Avenue and Janette Avenue

    The road repairs start on Monday, July 22, until Monday, Aug. 5.

    Giorgi Construction is doing the work.

    For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News