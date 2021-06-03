WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says it will be a grey day with a possible thunderstorm storm.

The forecaster is calling for Thursday to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C.

On Thursday night, a few clouds are predicted with a low of 17 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 18 C

Saturday..sunny. High 31 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 32 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Monday..sunny. High 33 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33 C.

The average high this time of year is 23.8C and the average low is 12.8C.