WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says it will be a grey day with a possible thunderstorm storm.

The forecaster is calling for Thursday to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C.

On Thursday night, a few clouds are predicted with a low of 17 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.
  • Friday night..clear. Low 18 C
  • Saturday..sunny. High 31 C.
  • Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.
  • Sunday..sunny. High 32 C.
  • Sunday night..clear. Low 21 C.
  • Monday..sunny. High 33 C.
  • Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33 C.

The average high this time of year is 23.8C and the average low is 12.8C.