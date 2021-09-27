Advertisement
Risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor area forecast
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 7:57AM EDT
Rain clouds moving over Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says there’s a chance Windsor-Essex could see a thunderstorm Monday night, but the day will mostly be a mix of sun and cloud.
The forecaster is calling for a high of 26 Celsius. Humidex 31 C. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.
It will be partly cloudy in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday..clearing in the morning. High 21 C.
- Tuesday night..clear. Low 9 C.
- Wednesday..sunny. High 25 C.
- Wednesday night..clear. Low 8 C.
- Thursday..sunny. High 18 C.
- Thursday night..clear. Low 9 C.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.
- Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.