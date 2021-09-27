WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says there’s a chance Windsor-Essex could see a thunderstorm Monday night, but the day will mostly be a mix of sun and cloud.

The forecaster is calling for a high of 26 Celsius. Humidex 31 C. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

It will be partly cloudy in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday..clearing in the morning. High 21 C.
  • Tuesday night..clear. Low 9 C.
  • Wednesday..sunny. High 25 C.
  • Wednesday night..clear. Low 8 C.
  • Thursday..sunny. High 18 C.
  • Thursday night..clear. Low 9 C.
  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.
  • Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.