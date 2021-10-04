WINDSOR, ONT. -- Looks like it could be a wet week in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada’s latest forecast.

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 22 Celsius. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

The evening will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.
  • Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
  • Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
  • Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.
  • Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
  • Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
  • Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
  • Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.
  • Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
  • Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.