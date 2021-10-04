WINDSOR, ONT. -- Looks like it could be a wet week in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada’s latest forecast.

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 22 Celsius. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

The evening will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the rest of the week: