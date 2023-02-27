Reward doubled to $40,000 in cold case murders of Windsor mother and son

The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board have doubled the reward to $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murders of a Windsor mother and her son.

On February 27, 2003, Debilleanne (Dee Dee) Williamson and her 4-year-old son Brandon (Xavier) Rucker were found dead inside their house on Tilston Drive in the city’s west end.

Police say Williamson was found beaten to death in the home’s basement, while Xavier’s body was discovered in the bathroom on the main floor.

On the 20th anniversary of these horrific homicides, police announced Monday that they have increased the reward from $20,000 to $40,000.

“There are people out there who know who is responsible for this double murder or who have information that can help us solve this crime,” said Daniel Potvin, Superintendent in charge of investigations. “We hope the additional reward money will provide the incentive these people need to come forward and tell what they know. Even a small piece of information that someone thinks is trivial be the missing evidence that allows our investigations to connect the dots and finally solve this mystery.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.