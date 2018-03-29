

CTV Windsor





A veteran constable of the Windsor police force has decided to retire amid allegations of assault.

At Thursdays' police services board meeting, members accepted the resignation of John Jubinville.

He's been an officer in Windsor for 30 years.

The 51-year-old was charged last February with two counts of assault.

The charges are from two separate on-duty incidents on Nov. 25 of 2016 and Feb. 15 of 2017.

Police Chief Al Frederick says there is no relation between Jubinville's retirement and his outstanding criminal charges.