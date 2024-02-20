WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Retail theft suspects sought by Windsor police

    Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.(Source: WPS) Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.(Source: WPS)
    Share

    Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.

    Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects pictured in a post they put on social media on Tuesday.

    Police say the individuals have both been caught on camera stealing from retail stores within Windsor.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News