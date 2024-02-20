Retail theft suspects sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects pictured in a post they put on social media on Tuesday.

Police say the individuals have both been caught on camera stealing from retail stores within Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.