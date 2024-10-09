Residents voice frustration with proposed Tecumseh developments

Tecumseh residents were able to give their input on Tuesday regarding a proposed residential development in their area.

The proposed buildings consist of two L-shaped structures totalling 332 units.

David Petretta, a representative of Petcon Realty Corporation, wants to rezone land south of County Road 22, east of Lesperance Road, directly across from the current development of a five-storey hotel.

“Talk about dog runs with indoor pet spas, indoor bike storage to promote mobility without using cars, bocce courts, theatre, golf simulator,” said Petretta.

“All of these kinds of amenities that help residents get themselves in smaller, more affordable units, yet still have all that extra additional amenity space right within their community.”

Two parking lots, north and south of the building, would give 405 parking spaces. According to AM800, the lots would eventually connect to Westlake Drive and Sylvestre Drive when the roads are eventually extended.

Until the extension is built, Sylvestre Drive would be the only entrance and exit.

“I’m all for adding and building, but something needs to be done for the people that live here now, that travel up and down this road,” said Diana McGraw, a Lesperance Road resident.

“We pay our taxes. We need somebody to do something now, not in the future.”

Another resident believes the intersection can’t handle more traffic.

“Drivers are yelling, they’re honking their homes, they’re making unsafe driving decisions,” said Doug Banfill, who lives at the corner of Lesperance Drive and Westlake Drive.

“What they’re doing a lot is they’re leaving the primary lane and they’re going out into the left-hand turn lanes to get up to turn left on the expressway and I’ve seen too many close calls.”

In response, Mayor Gary McNamara said while he understands the frustration, it won’t be a quick fix.

“It’s going to take three, four or give years for us to put those dollars at bay,” said McNamara.

“I’d love to be able to do the work all in the next six months, but then when you get your tax bill in March, you’ll say ‘oh my gosh’.”

McNamara added that he hopes the reopening of County Road 42 and County Road 43 will help alleviate some of the traffic congestion.

The roads are currently closed for the County Road 42 Reconstruction.

Crews are currently in phase two. Donald McArthur, manager of communications and organizational development with the County of Essex, previously told CTV News that phase three and four are expected to put out to tender in early 2025.

Work is expected to begin at County Road 19 and County Road 42 in the spring of next year.

- With files from AM800.