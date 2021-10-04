Advertisement
Residents safely escape Pillette Road fire
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Monday, October 4, 2021 7:05PM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 4, 2021 7:35PM EDT
Fire crews responded to a blaze in the 800 block of Pilette Road in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- All occupants of a Pillette Road home including three pets were able to safely make it out of a house fire Monday evening.
Windsor fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire at a triplex in the 800 block of Pillette Road around 6 p.m.
Crews quickly had the blaze out and vented nearby units for smoke.
Fire officials say the fire was caused by cooking and the damage is estimated at $25,000.