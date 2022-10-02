Residents confront suspects during attempted break-in
Two men allegedly trying to break into a Wallaceburg home were confronted by those who lived there Saturday night.
Police say around 8 p.m. two men tried to enter a home on Duncan Street. The suspects allegedly kicked down the front door and were confronted by the residents who were at home during the break-in.
The suspects were last seen running away from the scene in the area of Elgin Street, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Alexis Masse at alexisma@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87382. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
'The lunatics are trying to take over': Quotes from Kenney's time in Alberta politics
Premier Jason Kenney announced in May, following a leadership review, that he would be stepping down. Here are some key quotes from his time in Alberta politics:
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated.
How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded
A soccer match at a stadium in Indonesia has ended in disaster, with at least 125 people killed and more than 320 injured after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday. This is how events unfolded.
Inflation hits international students hard, with some turning to food banks
Laughter lights up the gathering twilight at Langara College in Vancouver, where first-year health science student Jagiit Singh is chatting with friends next to the school's fountain. But his smile fades when he's asked about the cost of living in Canada since moving from India last year.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating assault with weapon in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault, that they say involved a weapon, on Friday in Kitchener.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving, fleeing from police in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver with several offences, including stunt driving, after a traffic stop in Kitchener on Friday.
-
Police investigating collision in Waterloo involving vehicle and pedestrian
A collision involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy intersection in Waterloo late Saturday evening.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
-
‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin
Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.
Barrie
-
Minimum wage hike a boost to Barrie workers, seen as positive by businesses
Minimum wage earners in Barrie welcome Ontario's minimum wage hike and businesses call it positive amidst pandemic recovery.
-
Family pleads for help to find 21-year-old missing man
The family of 21-year-old Matthew Hlywka says they are concerned for his well-being after he went missing on September 16.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault officer to face charges after cyclist seriously injured last year
Ontario's police watchdog lays charges against a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer for an incident which occurred last year.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
-
Sudbury mayoral debate; candidates discuss roads, taxes and working together
A mayoral debate was held at the ParkSide Centre on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury Saturday. Eight of the nine candidates participated in the event. This event was hosted by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) and Sudbury Arts Council.
Ottawa
-
Seven people arrested during post-Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
Ottawa police reported an "escalation of illegal activities" in Sandy Hill Saturday night, as thousands of people packed residential streets for post-Panda Game festivities.
-
The seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall.
-
Russian embassy complaints show tricky business of protecting diplomats
Russia's recent complaints about its Ottawa embassy being blocked by protesters and attacked with a Molotov cocktail shed light on the tricky balance Canada faces in protecting diplomatic missions.
Toronto
-
Residents, businesses want answers, support after Eglinton Crosstown line delayed indefinitely
After more than a decade of dusty, noisy construction, people who live and operate businesses along Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue were looking forward to the new Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line finally opening this fall.
-
66-year-old man charged after 17-hour standoff at medical building in Mississauga, Ont.
A 66-year-old Calgary man has been charged after barricading himself inside a Mississauga medical building with several firearms for 17 hours on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Police investigating after gunshots fired overnight in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after “evidence of gunfire” was found in Scarborough over night.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire completely destroys Plateau building under construction
No one was injured in a major fire that ripped through and destroyed a building that was under construction in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after midnight on Sunday.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ's Legault holds lead as vote nears despite 'difficult' campaign
Polls show the Coalition Avenir Québec in position to coast to a second majority government Monday, but political observers say there is still plenty to watch for on election night -- in particular the profound political shift reflected in the battle for official Opposition.
-
1 report of child sexual abuse every 2 weeks is reported in Quebec daycares: documents
In Quebec, an average of one report of sexual abuse committed against children is reported every two weeks in daycare, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press from the Ministry of the Family.
Atlantic
-
Over 51,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 51,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 1 p.m.
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
-
Treaty Day celebrations take place in Nova Scotia
Many Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia were celebrating Treaty Day on Saturday, marking the first day of Mi’kmaq History Month.
Winnipeg
-
Jets honour Hawerchuk's greatness, memory with special statue
Crystal Hawerchuk told a crowd of hundreds of people how much her late husband, Dale, loved the city and the province before the official unveiling of the statue of the greatest Winnipeg Jet of all time just outside of the Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon.
-
Suspect attempts to flee during traffic stop, crashes truck: Police
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man faces drug charges after trying to run from police Sunday morning.
-
Manitoba's Iranian community plants trees in memory of Flight PS752
Winnipeg's Iranian community gathered in Fort Garry this weekend to plant trees in honour of the victims of Flight PS752.
Calgary
-
-
-
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse bilked woman out of $25K after alienating her from family, college alleges
A former nurse accused of alienating a B.C. woman from her friends and family and financially exploiting her to the tune of $25,000 will face a disciplinary hearing, according to the provincial regulator.
-
Man found stabbed in Abbotsford parking lot Sunday morning, police say
Abbotsford police are investigating after an officer encountered a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot in the city Sunday morning.
-
Wildfire closes regional park in Metro Vancouver
A regional park in Coquitlam was closed Saturday to allow crews to put out a wildfire.