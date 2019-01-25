

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority gave the public a sneak peek at its new office in the former Sandwich Town post office.

An open house held Thursday night to give residents a chance to see 'inside' the former post office and tea house.

Gordie Howe bridge officials say the plan is to stay at the Sandwich location through construction which is expected to last at least until 2024.

"We are in the midst of our consultation related to the community benefits plans, we have a survey online that we're encouraging people to take a look at and have their voices heard and it speaks to the neighbourhood strategy that's part of our community benefits plan," says Heather Grondin, WDBA vice president of communications.

Workers will soon start renovating a part of the 114-year-old building with an official opening expected in March.

The bridge authority still encourages people to go online to learn more about the community benefits and the neighbourhood improvement fund.