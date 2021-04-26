WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 is at 413 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,245 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,350 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

29 cases are still under investigation.

There are 482 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 16 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and four are in the ICU.

Over the weekend, there were 65 new cases on Sunday and 42 new cases on Saturday.

More coming.