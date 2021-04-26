Advertisement
Windsor-Essex adds 54 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 9:32AM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 26, 2021 10:18AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The death toll linked to COVID-19 is at 413 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,245 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,350 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 8 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are outbreak related
- 29 cases are still under investigation.
There are 482 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 16 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and four are in the ICU.
Over the weekend, there were 65 new cases on Sunday and 42 new cases on Saturday.
More coming.