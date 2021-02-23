WINDSOR, ONT. -- The COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan is well underway in Windsor-Essex. CTVNewsWindsor.ca has everything you need to know about receiving the vaccines in the region, according to information from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and the Ontario government.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Windsor-Essex is in Phase 1 of Ontario’s three-phase COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan. The process started in the region on Dec. 14, 2020, with the first Pfizer shot being administered on Dec. 22. Priority health care workers, long-term care home and retirement residents and staff are eligible to get the vaccine.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

WECHU says other key populations will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of distribution at different time intervals, based on risk level and vaccine availability. Adults 80 years of age and older are next in line in Phase 1. The province says an online portal will be open starting March 15. WECHU is expected to release more local details on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Also included in Phase 1 are adults in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations where infection can have disproportionate consequences, including those living in remote or isolated areas and adult recipients of chronic home health care.

PHASE 2: Mass deliveries of vaccines - Timeline: Expected to begin March/April 2021.

As the stock of vaccines increase, the populations to be vaccinated under Phase 2 of distribution in Ontario include the following groups:

All health care workers,

Continuation of long-term care homes and retirement homes,

Additional home care patients with chronic conditions, and

Additional First Nation communities and urban Indigenous populations, including Métis and Inuit adults.

In addition, the following groups will be prioritized:

Older adults, beginning with those 79 years of age and decreasing in five-year increments over the course of the vaccine rollout,

People who live and work in high-risk congregate settings (for example, shelters, community living),

Frontline essential workers, including first responders, teachers and other education staff and the food processing industry,

Individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers, and

Other populations and communities facing barriers related to the determinants of health across Ontario who are at greater COVID-19 risk.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

There is no waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine. Please note that the provincial government’s phased vaccine distribution plan sets the order of distribution for local public health units to follow. The groups selected for vaccination in each phase are based on an ethical framework, established by the Government of Ontario.

To stay up to date with vaccine availability and when you may be able to receive the vaccine, continue to visit wechu.org regularly, sign up for WECHU email alerts, and watch the regular YouTube updates.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Specific sectors identified within the plan will be notified directly by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit or another agency or organization when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. WECHU officials say they are is committed to timely communication on vaccine availability and will communicate broadly when there are opportunities to register for the vaccine.

Ontario’s online portal where people from the general population can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment is expicted to launched on March 15, the province announced on Wednesday.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

Find out which group you qualify for by visiting the WECHU website. Information is also available on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the rollout plan.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

Priority health care workers and residents of long-term care and retirement homes. Residents in all 44 of the region's homes have had first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

The Pfizer vaccine is being distributed at the Sportsplex at St. Clair College. The Moderna vaccine was distributed at local LTC and retirement homes. WECHU has plans to open other sites when more supply is available.