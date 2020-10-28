WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is looking into why a worker fell out of a moving vehicle at a business in the 3300 block of Walker Road.

Emergency crews attended GFL Environmental around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No word on the condition of the worker and the Labour Ministry’s investigation continues.

Unrelated, a 44-year-old man was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries in Chatham.

Emergency crews responded to an address on Park Avenue West around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.