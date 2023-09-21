Resident catches suspects checking car doors with crowbar, possible handgun: OPP
A Tecumseh resident went outside overnight Thursday to find three suspects going through a neighbour’s car allegedly with what appeared to be a handgun and crowbar in hand, police say.
Tecumseh OPP received a complaint around 12:50 a.m. on Heatherglen Drive where unknown people had arrived in the area in a black SUV and were entering unlocked vehicles.
Police say a complainant noticed the interior light was on in their car in the driveway and went outside to check it out. That’s when they saw three suspects going through their neighbour’s car and confronted them and chased them away.
The resident told police one of the suspects had a crowbar and what appeared to be a handgun.
The suspects fled the scene in the black SUV.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the confrontation.
Investigators are asking residents that live in the area who may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in relation to this incident. If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
BREAKING 1 dead, dozens injured in bus crash on I-84 in Orange County, New York
At least one person has died and dozen more were injured when a bus rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, north of New York City, authorities said.
Freeland tables 'affordable housing and groceries' bill, Trudeau calls for all-party backing
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tabled new legislation to implement the promised removal of GST from new rental developments, and to revamp Canada's competition laws, framing the bill as a package that will result in more affordable housing and groceries, eventually.
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
B.C. First Nation to provide update on probe of 3 residential school sites
A Fraser Valley, B.C., First Nation is expected to provide an update on its work into missing children and unmarked burials at three former residential school sites.
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says
A Northern California coroner's office says actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances.
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
London
-
16 year old facing weapons, drug trafficking charges: London police
A 16-year-old male is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm inside a residence, eventually leading to a seizure of illicit drugs and a semi-automatic pistol on Wednesday.
-
Brescia University College to fully integrate into Western University in 2024
In the spring of 2024, Brescia University College will begin integrating into Western University with improved access to education and honouring Brescia’s legacy top of mind.
-
Here are the addresses where London’s homeless hub locations are being proposed
A report released by city hall details the bids received to operate the first, up to five, low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
Barrie
-
Police warn residents about bank scam circulating Simcoe County
Police are warning the public about a bank investigator scam circulating local communities.
-
Local pharmacy pledges $1 million to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign
A local pharmacy has pledged $1 million to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign to support the future of healthcare in Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Barrie Police recover stolen vehicle after responding to break and enter call
A break-and-enter at a residence in Barrie late Wednesday night turned into a vehicle being stolen.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Timmins in collision with pickup truck
Police in Timmins are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that took place Thursday morning on Riverside Drive between Joseph Street and Royale Street.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Impaired driving charges laid in fatal east Ottawa crash
Ottawa Police have charged a 32-year-old woman with a number of offences including impaired driving causing death following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end in August that claimed the lives of two men.
-
Charges laid in fatal Hwy. 174 crash
Ottawa Police have laid charges in a crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end last week that claimed the life of a 65-year-old man from Cumberland.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open the Greenbelt to developers.
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to poisoning the cereal of two toddlers in Scarborough in 2021, one of whom died hours later, in what the court described as an ‘obsessive’ plot against a married woman he’d become fixated on.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleads not guilty as sex-assault trial opens in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual-assault case, as jury selection for his trial got underway.
Montreal
-
Public sector unions planning large demonstration in Montreal on Saturday
Thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration planned by the public sector unions in a common front on Saturday in Montreal.
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement from professional football
The 32-year-old Quebecer officially announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday morning.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players await Quebec government OK to attend English school
A half-dozen boys from Ukraine who played this year in Quebec City's famed peewee hockey tournament have been sidelined since returning to the province to attend high school.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to mirror Ottawa and remove sales tax from new rental constructions
Nova Scotia's premier says his government will remove the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax from the construction of new rental apartment buildings.
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
Frost advisory issued for northern New Brunswick
Clear sky, light wind, and temperatures approaching zero is a recipe for frost — which is what’s forecast for parts of New Brunswick Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
-
Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.
-
Poll shows NDP surging in Manitoba ahead of election
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
-
Persons of interest sought in violent northeast Calgary clash
Calgary police have released a series of photos of men considered "persons of interest" in a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard earlier this month that saw many people injured.
-
Indigenous designers showcase work at Fort Calgary fashion show
The work of Indigenous designers took over Fort Calgary Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
-
Witnesses to 'brazen shooting' on Alberta Avenue sought by police
Edmonton police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Alberta Avenue earlier this month.
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse suspended for accessing medical records of 7 people who were not her patients
A B.C. nurse has had her licence suspended for four months after she "repeatedly" accessed medical records of seven people who were not her patients, according to a decision from the professional regulator's disciplinary panel.
-
'Property brother' Drew Scott joins Vancouver Giants ownership team
At the invitation of Michael Bublé, "property brother" Drew Scott has joined the ownership team of the Vancouver Giants junior hockey team.
-
Hiker who was 'having difficulty holding on' rescued from cliff on North Shore mountain
Crews on the North Shore rescued a man who called 911 twice saying he was unsure how much longer he could hang on to a cliff Wednesday evening.