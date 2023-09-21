Resident catches suspects checking car doors with crowbar, possible handgun: OPP

A Tecumseh resident went outside overnight Thursday to find three suspects going through a neighbour’s car allegedly with what appeared to be a handgun and crowbar in hand, police say.

Tecumseh OPP received a complaint around 12:50 a.m. on Heatherglen Drive where unknown people had arrived in the area in a black SUV and were entering unlocked vehicles.

Police say a complainant noticed the interior light was on in their car in the driveway and went outside to check it out. That’s when they saw three suspects going through their neighbour’s car and confronted them and chased them away.

The resident told police one of the suspects had a crowbar and what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspects fled the scene in the black SUV.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the confrontation.

Investigators are asking residents that live in the area who may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in relation to this incident. If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com