WINDSOR - Windsor police are renewing calls for information on the anniversary of the reported disappearance of a Windsor man.

Jerome Allen was reported missing one year ago. Police say he was last seen on Oct. 20, 2018 in west Windsor.

The Major Crime Branch is continuing to investigate this case as a homicide.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

A $5,000 reward remains in effect for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the parties responsible for the murder of Allen.

Officers say his family deserves to know what happened to him.

His body has not been recovered.

Charges were dropped against three people related to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.