WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Remembrance Day art campaign in Windsor will feature more than 100 poppy paintings by local artists in an effort to honour veterans.

The Art Incubator and Coulter’s Furniture are putting on the first annual “Poppy Art Campaign" Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coulter’s Furniture.

“While a significant amount of us have been touched by those soldiers who bravely fought and made monumental sacrifices by giving their lives for our freedom,” a news release from the Art Incubator states. “The Art Incubator and Coulter’s Furniture wanted to do something to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve our country. Some of whom may have been grandparents, a close relative, or a dear friend.”

The paintings will be available for a donation of $50 each with funds being donated to The Royal Canadian Legion Ambassador Branch 143.

Veterans from branch 143 and other legions will also be in attendance.

The release says furniture sales manager at Coulter’s Tim Finlay had the idea for the campaign a while back to pay tribute to the lives lost and express gratitude for the veterans’ service.

The Art Incubator team, Asaph Maurer and Kayla Reid said that “it is important for our community to come together during these hard times, to raise awareness for our veterans through our natural form of expression – art.”

The pieces are already on display with more being added and will be until the event date.