WINDSOR, ONT. -- Town of LaSalle officials say this year’s Remembrance Day Ceremony will be streamed live on the town’s YouTube Channel.

In partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, they town has traditionally held a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 to honour our Veterans who have fallen, and those who continue to serve Canada today. In order to follow the public health guidelines and the provincial gathering restrictions due to Covid-19, a livestream is planned instead.

The town encourages members of the public to watch the service from the safety of their homes. A small number of dignitaries and officials will take part in a condensed service at the LaSalle Cenotaph. The service will be live streamed on YouTube on November 11 at 11 a.m., and will remain on the Town’s YouTube channel for viewing at any time.

In a new initiative this year, a page has been added to the Town’s website that showcases a number of residents who were involved in the Second World War.

Residents or families of Veterans of LaSalle, or the former Township of Sandwich West, who took part in the Second World War, are encouraged to submit their photos and information to the Culture and Recreation Department. Visit www.lasalle.ca/veterans for more information.

Windsor is also planning a livestream on Remembrance Day.