WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is asking local veterans to share their stories this Remembrance Day.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s asking local veterans and their families to record videos reflecting on their service, comrades and Remembrance Day to be shared online.

The videos will be shared in the days leading up to Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Families are asked to record the reflections by phone in landscape phone and submit through email to the mayor’s office.