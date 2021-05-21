WINDSOR, ONT. -- The President of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce says Doug Ford’s reopening announcement Thursday is a step forward but is disappointed the province didn’t take a regional approach to reopen the province's economy.

“This approach may not be the best because in our area you know we’ve gotten close to 60 percent or maybe we’ve exceeded that now,” says Rakesh Naidu, President and CEO. “I think each region may have its challenges or maybe doing extremely well with vaccination so I think maybe a regional approach should’ve been looked into.”

Naidu admits it's unfortunate some businesses like hair salons and gyms will have to wait a bit longer to service their clients.

He adds it's important people continue to get vaccinated so businesses can reopen sooner than later.