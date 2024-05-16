WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Reduced lanes on Lauzon Parkway as sewer rehabilitation continues

    Satellite imagery shows the area of Lauzon Parkway South, Twin Oaks Drive and the E.C. Row Expressway. (Source: Google Maps) Satellite imagery shows the area of Lauzon Parkway South, Twin Oaks Drive and the E.C. Row Expressway. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South will continue Thursday, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to a separate section of the roadway having reduced lanes.

    According to a news release from the City of Windsor, Lauzon Parkway South will have partial lane closures between E.C. Row Expressway and Twin Oaks Drive.

    The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

    The city said the partial lane closures are in place for sewer rehabilitation.

    On Wednesday, Lauzon Parkway South between Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway West/Lauzon Parkway South ramps also had reduced lanes for sewer work.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News