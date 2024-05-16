Reduced lanes on Lauzon Parkway as sewer rehabilitation continues

Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South will continue Thursday, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to a separate section of the roadway having reduced lanes.

According to a news release from the City of Windsor, Lauzon Parkway South will have partial lane closures between E.C. Row Expressway and Twin Oaks Drive.

The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

The city said the partial lane closures are in place for sewer rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, Lauzon Parkway South between Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway West/Lauzon Parkway South ramps also had reduced lanes for sewer work.