Red light video warns Windsor drivers of the rules
Windsor police are reminding drivers of the law surrounding red lights.
Police posted a video on social media of a driver turning on a red light without stopping first.
“When turning on a red light, you must: bring your vehicle to a complete stop, and proceed only when it is safe to do so,” said the video.
An officer is then seen handing the driver a ticket.
The total fine for failing to stop at a red light is $325 and three demerit points.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over high-altitude surveillance balloon
China's ambassador to Canada has been called onto the carpet to explain a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is hovering over the U.S.
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Could the fungal outbreak in The Last of Us happen for real?
The post-apocalyptic TV adaptation of the video game The Last of Us has some wondering about the real-life possibility of a global pandemic caused by fungus, and one expert says it’s not a concept to dismiss.
Most of Ontario under extreme cold warning, Arctic blast brings biting chills
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of Arctic air delivers biting wind chills.
'Made-in-Canada system' keeps egg supply stable. But is it also keeping prices high?
Canada's egg industry appears to be quietly sidestepping widespread shortages and wildly spiking prices affecting other countries, and some say supply management is to thank.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested multiple people and one person was taken to hospital following reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
Warming centre hours extended as extreme cold sweeps through region
Waterloo Region residents are braving the elements as a blast of cold Arctic air sweeps through much of southwestern Ontario.
-
Monthly home sales continue to hover near decade lows
The number of homes sold in January across Waterloo Region was “exceptionally low” with the region seeing a 41.9 per cent decrease in sales compared to January 2022.
London
-
New sentencing hearing set for former London teacher guilty of child pornography
A former high school teacher who skipped out on his sentencing hearing for sex-related crimes and was re-captured almost a week later will be back in a London courtroom next week.
-
Flair Airlines adds new service between London, Ont., and Calgary
Flair Airlines has announced another destination from London, Ont.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
An overnight fire gutted a home at 712 Adelaide Street North.
Barrie
-
"Incurable pedophile", a recently married Shayne Lund appears before parole board
Convicted pedophile Shayne Lund, now 31, revealed he is recently married and took part in a day and full parole review in a videoconference hearing Thursday from the Ottawa area.
-
Fraud investigation kick-started by online purchase
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police say a local person posted a car for sale on a popular online platform and received an inquiry of interest from an unknown suspect.
-
Avro Arrow remembered at Canadian Air & Space Museum
Black Friday commemorates the loss of people’s livelihoods with guided tours and viewing of the one Avro Arrow replica. It’s also a starting point for the public introduction of the Canadian Air & Space Museum.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery
The identity of the big $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw winner from Sault Ste. Marie was revealed in a news conference Friday.
-
Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Highway 11 reopens in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile-up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario reopened Thursday afternoon after a collision involving several vehicles prompted police to close the road from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson for several hours.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Toronto
-
Dramatic video captures 3 people entering Scotiabank during alleged armed robbery
Helicopter video has captured the dramatic moment three people entered a Scotiabank east of Toronto during an alleged armed robbery before being swarmed by police as they tried to escape.
-
Toronto police to provide update on apparent random assault of former CBC journalist
Toronto police will provide an update this afternoon on the apparent random assault of a long-time CBC radio producer.
-
Quebec woman sees stolen, damaged Audi for first time since it crashed through Ontario mall
A Quebec woman’s eyes welled with tears as she picked up her stolen Audi from an Ontario auto shop, not far from where her car smashed through the glass doors of a mall in an 'audacious' theft.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance
A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Schools close, warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures on the way, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces ahead of the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
Extreme cold warnings are in effect in all three Maritime provinces, cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner in Manitoba
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
Calgary
-
Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Officers were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy on Jan. 28 after the victim reported the assault to staff.
-
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
-
Calgary Transit shuttles help hundreds find shelter during frigid weather
Officials with a multi-year pilot project that helps Calgary's homeless find shelter during blasts of cold weather say the initiative is paying dividends.
Edmonton
-
11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
-
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
-
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian pronounced dead on scene after being struck by vehicle in Maple Ridge: RCMP
A 69-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge Thursday night.
-
BC Ferries to cancel 2 sailings due to wind, warns several more at risk of same fate
With a wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries has cancelled at least two sailings scheduled for Friday and says nearly two dozen more may follow suit.
-
Caught on video: Nanaimo teenager hits would-be armed robber with baseball bat
A teenager in Nanaimo, B.C., is being hailed as a hero by his family after a would-be robber entered their business and the boy scared him off with a baseball bat.