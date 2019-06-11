

CTV Windsor





There will be another Jurassic Park viewing party in downtown Windsor.

More than 5,000 people packed into Charles Clark Square on Monday night and watched outdoors as the Toronto Raptors lost 106-105 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors victory forces a Game 6 on Thursday, as the Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Even though Toronto lost the game, many of the fans said they loved the atmosphere downtown.

There were also viewing parties in Windsor for Games 2 and 4 of the NBA championship series.

Co-organizer Renaldo Agostino says the events would not have been possible without the financial support of the local business community.

A number of downtown merchants have contributed financially as well as Bluesfest Windsor, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area, LIUNA, St. Clair College and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative.

The City of Windsor waived the permit fee for hosting the events at Charles Clark Square, a savings of $650 per event.

The Raptors have taken the country by storm, as Canada’s lone team in the league is one win away from bringing the championship trophy north of the border for the first time ever.

Hundreds of thousands of fans across Canada have been watching the Raptors in outdoor viewing locations across dozens of cities.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is at 9 p.m. Thursday.