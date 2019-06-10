

CTV Windsor





Game 5 of the NBA Finals drew thousands of fans to downtown Windsor once again to watch the Toronto Raptors try to close out the series against the Golden State Warriors.

A third Jurassic Park Windsor viewing party was held at Charles Clark Square after two successful events for Games 2 and 4 between the Raptors and Warriors.

Co-organizer Renaldo Agostino says Bluesfest Windsor stepped up with financial support to ensure the highly successful viewing party continued.

Bluesfest has also supported the previous Jurassic Park events in Windsor, along with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area, Liuna, St. Clair College, the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative as well as several downtown business merchants.

The City of Windsor waived the permit fee for hosting the events at Charles Clark Square, a savings of $650 per event.