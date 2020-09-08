WINDSOR, ONT. -- An addiction medicine clinic in Chatham is adding more hours due to an increase in demand.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) Rapid Access to Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic will increase its hours to one extra hour per day on its days of operation.

In recent months, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say the clinic has seen a significant increase in the number of individuals seeking assistance regarding their substance use.

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 9, the hours of operation for the RAAM clinic will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The RAAM clinic continues to operate out of its temporary location at 240 Grand Ave. West, Suite 204 in Chatham.

CKHA's RAAM clinic provides low barrier access for individuals seeking treatment and support for any substance use disorder. Individuals do not need an appointment and are seen on a walk-in basis.