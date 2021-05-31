Advertisement
Strong turnout at 12+ pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lakeshore
CTV Windsor Published Monday, May 31, 2021 12:11PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:34PM EDT
Pop up vaccination clinic at Atlas Tube Centre, Lakeshore, Ont. (Chris Campbell)
LAKESHORE, ONT. -- A large turnout at Tuesday's vaccination clinic at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore.
The pop-up clinic is open to children and youth 12 to 17 years of age and any family member 18 years and older who need their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
This clinic is walk-up only, no appointment is required and runs until 7 p.m.
Youth must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination.
A similar clinic in scheduled in Essex:
Essex Centre Sports Complex
Thursday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
60 Fairview Avenue West
Essex, ON
Public health measures will be in place for everyone's health and safety.