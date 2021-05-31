LAKESHORE, ONT. -- A large turnout at Tuesday's vaccination clinic at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore.

The pop-up clinic is open to children and youth 12 to 17 years of age and any family member 18 years and older who need their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This clinic is walk-up only, no appointment is required and runs until 7 p.m.

Youth must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination.

A similar clinic in scheduled in Essex:

Essex Centre Sports Complex

Thursday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

60 Fairview Avenue West

Essex, ON

Public health measures will be in place for everyone's health and safety.