Raise a glass to your pet: Pelee Island Winery offering personalized pet pic labels

Pelee Island Winery is once again teaming up with the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to showcase your pets and give back to animals in need.

The winery is bringing back the personalized pet pic label promotion offering the chance for your furry friend to be featured on a bottle of wine.

“Year in and year out we are grateful for our partnership with Pelee Island Winery. We love to see our adopters loving their pets, and when they can feature their pets on a bottle of wine while helping other animals in need, that’s a win for everyone,” Melanie Coulter, humane society executive director, said in a news release.

From May 1 to 31, customers can upload their favourite pet photo, along with their name, a message or witty wine varietal such as a “Caternet” or “Poocho Grigio.” The Pelee Island Winery team takes the information, creates a personalized wine label, attaches it to the wine and delivers it to your door.

“There’s something about the community’s love for animals that makes these campaigns a big success. So far this year, we’ve been able to raise approximately $22,700 for Ontario-based humane societies,” said, Darryl MacMillan, vice president of Pelee Island Winery.

All wines are VQA (Vinters Quality Assurance) and Vege-Cert vegan certified. Pelee Island Winery will donate 20 per cent of proceeds from the pet pic labels to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.