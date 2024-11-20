WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Donation to Knobby’s Kids Hockey helps break down barriers

    Undated images of kids participating in Knobby’s Kids Hockey. (Source: St. Clair College) Undated images of kids participating in Knobby’s Kids Hockey. (Source: St. Clair College)
    Share

    We’re approaching the 17th annual of Knobby’s Kids Hockey and Skating program, and they’re kicking off the season on the right skate.

    The St. Clair College Alumni Association is giving $6,000 to offset insurance costs and rink rental fees.

    While this is a generous donation, organizers are asking the community for more help by way of second-hand donations, such as skates, padding, and sticks.

    “You can be an expert skater or fall one hundred times – it doesn’t matter. The point of Knobby’s Kids is to break down financial barriers and give kids a chance to be kids, playing a game that should be a rite of passage. That’s a cause the St. Clair College Alumni Association is more than happy to get behind because it aligns with the College’s values of transforming lives and strengthening communities,” said Belinda Bulhoes, president of the St. Clair College Alumni Association.

    This season of Knobby’s Kids begins Dec. 7 and runs every Saturday (weather dependant) until March at Windsor's Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink.

    To register for the program or to contribute by donating used or new skates or hockey equipment, please contact play@knobbyskids.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News