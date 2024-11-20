Donation to Knobby’s Kids Hockey helps break down barriers

We’re approaching the 17th annual of Knobby’s Kids Hockey and Skating program, and they’re kicking off the season on the right skate.

The St. Clair College Alumni Association is giving $6,000 to offset insurance costs and rink rental fees.

While this is a generous donation, organizers are asking the community for more help by way of second-hand donations, such as skates, padding, and sticks.

“You can be an expert skater or fall one hundred times – it doesn’t matter. The point of Knobby’s Kids is to break down financial barriers and give kids a chance to be kids, playing a game that should be a rite of passage. That’s a cause the St. Clair College Alumni Association is more than happy to get behind because it aligns with the College’s values of transforming lives and strengthening communities,” said Belinda Bulhoes, president of the St. Clair College Alumni Association.

This season of Knobby’s Kids begins Dec. 7 and runs every Saturday (weather dependant) until March at Windsor's Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink.

To register for the program or to contribute by donating used or new skates or hockey equipment, please contact play@knobbyskids.com.