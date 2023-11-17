Railroad tie fire causes $20,000 damage

Chatham-Kent firefighters spent several hours battling a “stubborn” fire along the railroad tracks near Bloomfield Road.

Crews were dispatched to a brush fire along the tracks on Bloomfield Road around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a large pile of railroad ties on fire.

Officials say tankers from Raleigh North, Harwich North, Chatham South were called in to assist with suppling adequate water to fight the stubborn fire.

Firefighters were on scene for numerous hours to fight the blaze.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is undetermined.