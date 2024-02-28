WINDSOR
Windsor

R.I.D.E. checkpoint leads to arrest of impaired driver in Leamington, say OPP

A woman who passed through a R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Leamington has been arrested for impaired driving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP were conducting the search Tuesday around 1:52 p.m. along Erie Street South in Leamington when a driver “exhibiting signs of impairment” entered the checkpoint.

After failing a drug test, a 43-year-old woman from Harrow was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired under alcohol and drugs.

The suspect driver is scheduled to appear in Windsor’s Ontario Court of Justice on Mar. 13 to answer to the charges.

An impared driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver’s license suspension and an immediate vehicle impoundment for seven days.

Essex County OPP are reminding the public to immediately report suspicious or concerning driver behaviour to their nearest police authority.

