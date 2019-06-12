

CTV Windsor





Former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Sandra Pupatello is considering a run at federal politics.

Pupatello tells CTV Windsor she has been getting phone calls from Liberal party supporters, asking her to consider running in this fall’s election.

Pupatello will only say she’s seriously considering the idea, but as of now, she isn’t convinced to run in the October 21st election.

“It’s hard, having been out of politics for a while to watch how much has been dismantled in not having a voice, it’s very, very hard to see,” admits Pupatello. “Am I that ticket for them? I know that’s what others think, I have to be convinced of that.”

Pupatello believes Windsor-Essex does need to have a stronger voice at the table.

“I agree we absolutely need to have a voice,” says Pupatello. “I'm tired of being in the wilderness, I can't stand that.”

Pupatello was first elected in 1995 as an MPP in Windsor West and she served in the Ontario legislature until 2011 when she did not seek re-election.

Pupatello lost the Ontario Liberal leadership race to Kathleen Wynne in 2013 and went to work in the private sector.

New Democrat MP Brian Masse has represented the riding of Windsor West in the House of Commons since 2002. He is running for the NDP again in October’s election.

The Conservative Party has picked Henry Lau as its candidate.