Puce power restored after pole fire
Power has been restored in Puce following a pole fire on Thursday.
At its peak, over 4,500 customers were affected by the outage.
Estimated restoration time was set for 9 p.m. Thursday, however, as of just before 10:00 p.m., an estimated 3,000 customers were still without power.
Teamsters take down picket lines at CN, stoppage continues at CPKC
DEVELOPING Body of last missing person, tech billionaire's daughter, retrieved from yacht wreck
Italian divers have retrieved the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, who was the last person still unaccounted for after the family's luxury yacht sank this week off Sicily.
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
An Iceland volcano erupts again but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for now
Lava continued to spew from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Friday — the sixth time since December the volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was 'no deeper message' in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March, Darth Vader's theme song in the 'Star Wars' films, from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has taken down picket lines at Canadian National Railway Co. and its workers will begin returning to work on Friday.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
With mukbangs increasing in popularity, dietitians worry about this internet trend
As mukbangs grow in popularity, dietitians are expressing concern about the potential impact of this trend on its audience.
RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday, a day before he and Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area as speculation grows that Kennedy could drop his independent presidential bid and endorse the Republican nominee.
Kitchener
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
A construction worker explains what happened when skeletal remains were discovered at a Kitchener work site.
London
London Police Services Board announces new executive director
The London Police Services Board (LPSB) has announced its new executive director. Stephanie Johanssen has been named to the role after what the board described as an "extensive search."
Thursday incident in Dorchester being investigated as assault and robbery
Police continue to investigate after an incident in Dorchester Thursday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., OPP were sent to a home on Minnie Street for a report of a robbery.
Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in
A male driver has turned himself in to police following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.
Barrie
One person in custody after Innisfil incident
One person has been taken into custody after a heavy police presence took over an Innisfil neighbourhood Thursday evening.
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
City asking residents for feedback on Marshall Green report
Barrie wants public opinion on future waterfront plans.
Northern Ontario
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Spike in forest fire in the northeast in the last 24 hours
There have been a dozen new forest fires since its last report, Ontario Forest Fires said Thursday evening. That includes four late Wednesday evening and eight on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
Sudbury couple wins lottery's second prize with 'special' numbers
A Sudbury couple who has been playing the lottery together since Lotto 6/49 began received their first big win.
Sault street party offers one more summer blast
Game On Street Party, a yearly block party, took place in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, aiming to provide end-of-summer fun and connection to local resources.
Ottawa
17-year-old facing charges in connection with fatal crash in Sharbot, Lake, Ont.
A 17-year-old is facing charges related to dangerous operations causing death and bodily harm after a fatal rollover that took place in May, leaving one dead and five others with serious injuries in Sharbot Lake, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
O-Train off peak service drops to every 10 minutes on Monday: Here's what you need to know
The O-Train will be running less frequently during off-peak hours starting on Monday, as OC Transpo adjusts service on the light-rail transit line to meet customer demand and travel patterns.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 23-25
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO Station suspended for second day
As the federal government moves into to end a rail labour dispute that has caused supply chain issues across the country, some commuters in the Toronto area are still feeling the effects of the job action.
Disruptions to major commuter lines continue as CN, CPKC await word on arbitration
Thousands of Canadian commuters may have to change their travel plans for a second day after a countrywide rail lockout shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.
Montreal
Despite continued pleas from coroners, STM not proceeding with platform screen doors on the metro any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
Here are the Montreal area weekend road closures due to construction
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that road construction and maintenance could result in several closures.
Saint-Leonard fire being investigated by arson squad
An early morning fire at a business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough is being treated as suspicious after traces of an incendiary device were found onsite.
Winnipeg
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
'Dense' fog blankets many Manitoba communities: ECCC
A dense fog has developed over several Manitoba communities on Friday morning.
Edmonton
Josh Classen's forecast: Hot and sunny...but only for today
Sunshine and temperatures into the upper 20s in Edmonton this afternoon. We'll get to a high around 28 C late today, but it might be the last time we're this close to 30 for a while.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
Calgary
Rail workers to hold rally at Calgary CPKC headquarters
A day after the federal government stepped in with legislation to force thousands of unionized rail workers back on the job, the union will be holding a rally in Calgary.
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
Regina
'What do Riders do?': Saskatchewan remembers beloved coach and father figure Ken Miller
Rider Nation is remembering one of its most beloved leaders in recent memory and the unforgettable impact he had during his tenure in Saskatchewan.
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
Summer vacation may be wrapping up and fall is just around the corner but there are still plenty of things for people do to before the kids head back to school.
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
Vancouver
They lit candles and chanted to 'manifest' Taylor Swift tickets. In a roundabout way, it worked
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
Owners of Vancouver apartment building that burned three times appear in court
The owner of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that has been the site of three major fires in just over a year appeared in court Thursday.
Provincial party leaders weigh in on ER closures crisis
Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz has kept a troubling tally of emergency room closures in Interior Health. He says, in July, there were closures on 29 out of 31 days. August isn't looking any better.
Vancouver Island
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia's new 'pay-what-you-can' school lunch program will include diverse menu options
Nova Scotia’s new pay-what-you-can school lunch program, which launches this October, will include menu items that “celebrate the diversity” of Nova Scotia students, according to the province.
Company removes barriers on Dartmouth Cove trail after criticism
The company that put up barriers on parts of the Dartmouth Cove trail says it has removed them after speaking with the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Halifax police ask for public's help in locating woman missing since June
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about two months.
N.L.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.