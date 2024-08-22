Puce power restored after pole fire

WINDSOR
    Power has been restored in Puce following a pole fire on Thursday.

    At its peak, over 4,500 customers were affected by the outage.

    Estimated restoration time was set for 9 p.m. Thursday, however, as of just before 10:00 p.m., an estimated 3,000 customers were still without power.

