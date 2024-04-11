Public consultation approaching for Jackson Park Bandshell

The City of Windsor will host a public information session to get feedback on what to do with the Jackson Park Bandshell.

On April 25, people will have the opportunity to provide input and share their vision for the bandshell's future.

An online public survey will also be available from Monday, April 22, until Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The in-person meetings will be April 25, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Optimist Community Centre on Ypres Avenue.

In November 2023, a narrow vote saw council move forward with a plan to consult the public and study the project.

The cost is expected to be about $100,000.

The land in front of the band shell belongs to the public school board.