Provincial police are investigating two apparent drowning deaths and the near-drowning of a child over the long holiday weekend.

On Monday afternoon, a man was found unresponsive in the water at a campground in the Township of East Zorra-Tavistock north of Woodstock, Ont.

The unidentified man was without vital signs by the time emergency responders arrived and he was pronounced dead in a local hospital.

The body of a second man believed to have drowned was recovered on Monday from the Sturgeon River in the Municipality of West Nipissing.

Provincial police say the unidentified 57-year-old man was sitting on a chair on a wooden raft on Sunday when the chair broke and he fell into the river.

Also Monday, a 13-year-old girl was found unconscious in a small lake at a campground in the Municipality of West Perth northwest of Stratford. Emergency responders were able to resuscitate her before she was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.