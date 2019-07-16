

CTV Windsor





A fundraiser has been launched for an Amherstburg family after a farmer died in an accident in Essex.

Alex Durham, 27, died following a farming incident at the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association on North Malden Road on July 9.

Essex County OPP say Durham was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries after he was located under the rear tire of a hay baler on the farm property.

The GoFundMe page says Durham left behind a pregnant wife Sarah and young son.

“Sarah and the family are now in the position of paying for the funeral costs and after life expenses,” said the post. “More than ever, Sarah needs our help, love and support.”

The page says every dollar given will directly help Sarah and her children.

Over $13,500 was raised by Tuesday morning.

Visitation was held at the Gerald A. Smith funeral home in Harrow on Sunday.