    • Province won't divulge total fines for hospital patients, including Windsor family

    Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones attends a cabinet meeting at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday October 25, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones attends a cabinet meeting at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday October 25, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    The Ontario Government will not say how much money seven hospital patients were fined, including a Windsor woman, for refusing to be transferred to long-term care homes.

    According to Bill 7 that was enacted in 2022, hospitals are required to fine patients who can be discharged but need long-term care four hundred dollars a day for refusing to go to a home chosen by a placement coordinator.

    The province has long said it wasn't aware of anyone being fined until last week, when a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones said they had just learned that seven people were fined.

    Ruth Poupard's daughter told CTV News on Thursday she is refusing to move her mother from a hospital bed to a long-term care home she says looks "disgusting."

    The hospital informed her on March 11 she will be charged $400 a day, which would total more than $12,000 by now. 

    — With files from The Canadian Press

